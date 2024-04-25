A Penegoes man who was caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for 20 months.
Huw Roberts, of Ty’r Efail, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The court heard that the 50-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Kia on the A413 in Aberdyfi on 17 November last year.
Tests showed that Roberts had 173 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80.
Roberts was disqualified for 20 months and fined £80.
He was also ordered to undertake three months of alcohol treatment as part of a community order.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.