A Penparcau 20-year-old caught driving at 80mph on a 40mph stretch of road in Penrhyncoch has avoided a driving ban after magistrates heard he would lose his job if disqualified.
Luke Bowen, of 1 Gwel Afon, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to speeding in a Ford Fiesta on the A4159 at Penrhyncoch on 17 November last year.
The court heard that Bowen was clocked travelling at 80mph on the 40mph road.
Magistrates avoided handing Bowen a driving ban after finding “exceptional hardship” because “he would lose his job” if disqualified, and would cause him and his family “financial hardship.”
Magistrates fined Bowen £250 and handed him six penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs.
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