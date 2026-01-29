Ceredigion County Council has confirmed that it doesn’t know who is responsible for the iconic Pen Dinas monument and no funding has been secured to repair it.
The Wellington monument was struck by lightning more than two years ago and has been fenced off ever since.
Asked for an update on the situation, a spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Following the lightning strike on 28 December 2023, Pen Dinas monument was fenced off as a precautionary safety measure.
“Since then, several discussions have taken place regarding the necessary inspections, repairs and future management of the site.
“At present, the key challenge has been identifying both clear responsibility and a suitable funding route.
“Initial considerations around responsibility were carried out however there is no evidence to confirm ownership of the monument which makes solution more challenging for the council considering the scale of works required, future maintenance and specialist nature of the monument itself.
“So far, no dedicated budget has been identified.
“Grant funding options have also been investigated, but no viable funding streams have been confirmed to date. The fencing remains in place to ensure public safety while these matters are being resolved.
“We recognise local concern regarding the length of time the monument has remained inaccessible and will provide further updates once next steps have been agreed.”
Penparcau councillor Carl Worrall told the Cambrian News: “The monument is part of our history and it’s the first thing you see when you approach Aberystwyth and it’s currently an eyesore.”
CADW said it had no involvement with the monument and that Land Registry says it is owned by Ceredigion County Council.
Both the Dyfed Archeological Trust and The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales say they can consult and advise but are not responsible for the monument
