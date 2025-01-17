A Penparcau man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
Joseph Peterson, of 5 First Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while driving on Penparcau Road in Trefechan on 21 December.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Peterson had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Peterson from driving for 12 months and handed him a £300 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.