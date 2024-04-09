A Penparcau man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Joshua Jackson, of 51 Heol Tyn Y Fron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a BMW on Heol Tyn Y Fron on 13 January.
Laboratory tests showed that Jackson had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jackson from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed a fine of £230.
Jackson must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £92.