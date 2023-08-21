A Penparcau man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Neil Mills, of Penybont, Heol Bryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 August.
The court heard that the 54-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Vauxhall Combo van on Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth on 9 April this year.
Tests showed that Mills had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Mills from driving for 12 months and fined him £80.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.