A Penparcau woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order.
Sara Jane Wilde, of 30 Gwel Afon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The 38-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 18 December last year by failing to attend the planned unpaid work induction appointment on 15 January and by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 25 March.
Wilde was fined £80 and must also pay court costs of £60.
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