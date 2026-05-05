A Tremadog man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Bryan Anthony Evans, of 17 Maes y Mor, Craig Madog, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 April.
The 56-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 23 September last year by failing to attend a planned appointment on 29 January.
Magistrates fined Evans £80 and he must also pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
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