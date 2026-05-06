A Pwllheli man has been jailed by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of racially aggravate harassment.
Gethin Williams, of 3 Cae Dafis, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 5 May.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of the racially aggravated intentional harassment on Brett Loughrie in Pwllheli on 24 November last year.
Magistrates jailed Williams for a total of eight weeks.
The court heard that the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Williams has a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and has previous convictions.
The sentence was uplifted from a high level community order to a custodial sentence due to being racially aggravated, the court heard.
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