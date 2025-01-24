A Penparcau man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting two women in Aberystwyth.
Lawrence Burke, of 18 Rhyd y Bont, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Tia Kinninmouth-Wicks and Salli Burke in Aberystwyth on 13 July.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Burke is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.