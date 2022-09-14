Penparcau man avoids jail for sledge hammer threat
Subscribe newsletter
A PENPARCAU man who threatened a man with a sledge hammer in an Aberystwyth pub in a “nasty and frightening” incident has escaped jail after magistrates ruled sending him to jail would have “severe implications” on his family.
Steven Williams, of 5 Heol-y-Garth, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 September for sentencing.
The 49-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to affray and threatening Rafal Kucharczak with a sledge hammer at Bar 46 in Aberystwyth on 23 April this year.
Magistrates said that Williams launched an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature” which was a “nasty and frightening incident”.
Sentencing him to a total of 26 weeks in jail suspended for 24 months, magistrates said the sentence was suspended “there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and that “an immediate custodial sentence would have severe implication on your family financially.”
The court heard Williams had shown “genuine remorse”.
Williams must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and undertake 12 months of mental health treatment.
He must also pay costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £28.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |