A Penparcau man has appeared in court charged with three sexual assaults of a then 14-year-old in 2007.
Phillip Dowse, of 5 Greenfield Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 40-year-old is charged with three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 14 year old girl, once between 1 and 31 January 2007 and twice between 25 March and 28 October 2007.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred in Aberystwyth, Talybont and Tre’r Ddol.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Dowse is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 5 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.