Penparcau man denies 100mph speeding charge
Friday 20th May 2022 8:00 am
The A48 dual carriageway near Carmarthen (Mick Lobb/Geograph.org.uk )
A PENPARCAU man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny driving at 100mph on a dual carriageway.
Simon Watson-Smith, of 93 Heol Tyn-y-Fron had previously pleaded not guilty to travelling at 100mph on the 70mph limit A48 near Pensarn, Carmarthen in an Audi A3 on 22 July 2020.
The 26-year-old had also denied a charge of failing to give information on the identification of the driver to police.
Watson-Smith, who appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 May, will stand trial for the charges on 23 June in Aberystwyth.
