Penparcau man denies 100mph speeding charge

A PENPARCAU man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny driving at 100mph on a dual carriageway.

Simon Watson-Smith, of 93 Heol Tyn-y-Fron had previously pleaded not guilty to travelling at 100mph on the 70mph limit A48 near Pensarn, Carmarthen in an Audi A3 on 22 July 2020.

The 26-year-old had also denied a charge of failing to give information on the identification of the driver to police.