A Penparcau woman who appeared in court to admit missing four appointments as part of her community order has been fined by magistrates.
Sara Wilde, of 30 Gwelafon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 39-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 December last year by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 9 May, a planned mental health treatment appointment on 9 July and two planned probation appointments on 10 and 18 June this year.
Magistrates handed Wilde a fine of £120.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £60.
The community order will continue.
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