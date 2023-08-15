A PENPARCAU man who pleaded guilty to drink driving and assault while the subject of a suspended sentence order has been jailed by magistrates for 16 weeks.
Richard Davies, of 7 Fourth Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 August.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Skoda Octavia on Quebec Road in Llanbadarn Fawr on 18 July this year.
Roadside and police station tests showed that Davies had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Davies, who pleaded guilty to the drink drive charge, also admitted common assault of Osian Rees in Llanbadarn on the same date.
Magistrates said the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, “because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”, a “flagrant disregard for people and their property” and “because the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.”
Davies was jailed by magistrates for a total of 16 weeks and was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.