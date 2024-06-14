A Penparcau man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of stalking.
Joel Duggan, of 3 Maesheli, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 33-year-old is accused of stalking Leif Macias in Aberystwyth between 1 August and 17 October last year by “refusing to leave the victim alone and included unwanted calls, messages and loitering around her home, work and nights out.”
Duggan pleaded not guilty to the charge at the hearing.
He is now set to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 September.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates, including conditions to not enter a large area of Aberystwyth town centre ahead of the trial.