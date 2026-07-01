An arts centre in Llanidloes is looking for people to share some items for a new exhibition.
The Quilt Association’s annual summer exhibition at
the Minerva Arts Centre features some of the most colourful examples in its collection of antique, vintage and contemporary quilts.
Organisers are asking local people who have a family quilt they treasure to get in touch as they are keen to display some of these as part of the exhibition along with the stories behind them.
Project Manager Stephanie said that: ‘Quilts are so much more than an item to just lay on a bed or store in a cupboard. They are handmade pieces of art that hold stories of the people who made them. So we’re inviting you to share your quilt stories. If you have a quilt with an interesting story to tell or one that you feel deserves a bit of limelight, please get in touch!”
“The plan is to hang these quilts alongside those featured in the exhibition on a rolling programme,”Stephanie added. “Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see each one on display and find out the story behind it.”
A recently donated quilt made by a lady serving in the WRNS during World War Two, was started when she was working as a Radar Mechanic in the Fleet Air Arm at RAF Defford. It had been treasured for many years by her daughter along with the hexagon shaped cards, cut from cereal and cigarette packets, she used to construct the quilt.
The exhibition is open Wednesday to Saturday until 31 August.
There will also be quilt-related talks plus family and kids workshops during the school holidays, including crafts, sewing and marbling.
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