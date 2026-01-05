Outline plans for a housing development on the site of the closed primary school in Llandysul have been given the go-ahead.
The scheme for the site, which comprises part of the former playing field of Llandysul Primary School, was submitted in early 2025, with council officers giving permission subject to conditions in December.
The former primary school closed in 2016 following the opening of Ysgol Bro Teifi.
One objection to the scheme was received, warning of ‘too high a density of development’, a ‘loss of green space’ and an impact to privacy.
While the permission granted is outline, documents indicate that the plan would see eight homes built on the site.
A previous plan for eight homes on the land was rejected in January 2023.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.