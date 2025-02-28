A Penparcau teenager has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates after admitting assault and causing grievous bodily harm in Aberystwyth.
Kyzah Turner, of 27 Cae Job, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 27 February.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 4 January to assaulting Daniel Emmison in Aberystwyth on 3 August last year.
Turner also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Matthew Whitmore on the same day.
Magistrates sentenced Turner to a total of 16 weeks in jail suspended for 18 months and handed him a 120 day alcohol ban as part of an order to include rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £2,500 in compensation as well as £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.