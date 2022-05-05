Penparcau woman admits Pc assaults and railway trespass
Friday 6th May 2022 6:30 am
Aberystwyth Justice Centre (Cambrian News )
A PENPARCAU woman who assaulted three police officers after trespassing on the railway lines at Aberystwyth station has been handed a community order.
Magistrates ordered Kirsten Davies, of 62 Garth Dinas to undergo alcohol dependency and mental health treatment after she appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 27 April.
Davies, 25, had pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc 476 Jessica Macnamara, Sergeant 702 Mark Railton, and custody officer Angela Green during an incident on 5 April this year.
She also admitted trespassing on the railway line at Aberystwyth station.
Alongside a 24-month community order, Davies was fined £300 and ordered to pay a total of £300 in compensation.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
