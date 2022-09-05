Penparcau woman asks to go to jail
Subscribe newsletter
A PENPARCAU woman who asked to be placed in custody rather than comply with probation has been jailed for six weeks by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Samantha Keegan, of 42 Rhyd-y-Bont, admitted breaching a community order imposed by magistrates for the assault of two police officers and sending malicious communications when she appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.
Keegan, 25, admitted breaching the order by missing planned probation appointments on 22 July and 5 August.
Magistrates sentenced Keegan to six weeks in jail due to her “failure to express willingness to comply with a proposed requirement for a community order because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders” after she “stated that she would not comply with probation and wished for a period of custody.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |