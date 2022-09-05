Penparcau woman asks to go to jail

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 5th September 2022 1:24 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Llanelli Magistrates Court
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A PENPARCAU woman who asked to be placed in custody rather than comply with probation has been jailed for six weeks by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.

Samantha Keegan, of 42 Rhyd-y-Bont, admitted breaching a community order imposed by magistrates for the assault of two police officers and sending malicious communications when she appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.

Keegan, 25, admitted breaching the order by missing planned probation appointments on 22 July and 5 August.

Magistrates sentenced Keegan to six weeks in jail due to her “failure to express willingness to comply with a proposed requirement for a community order because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders” after she “stated that she would not comply with probation and wished for a period of custody.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Penparcau
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0