A Penparcau woman who was caught behind the wheel while nearly three times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for two years.
Eileen Jenkins, of 71 Heol Ty’n Y Fron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 May.
The court heard that the 66-year-old was stopped by police while she was driving on Heol y Bont, Penparcau on 14 April.
Tests showed Jenkins had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Jenkins also admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.
Magistrates disqualified Jenkins from driving for 24 months and fined her £730.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £292 surcharge.