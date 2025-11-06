A concert at Aberystwyth’s Commodore Cinema this month has been inspired by an event in the town during the Second World War.
Aberystwyth Silver Band will perform together on Thursday, 13 November in the Aberystwyth cinema on Bath Street.
The venue is very appropriate for the concert and the historical event that has inspired it, as the Silver Band’s post on social media explains.
The post reads: “There’s a little-known chapter in Aberystwyth’s history that’s quietly cinematic — and as Remembrance Day approaches, it feels especially timely.
“On Sunday 3rd September 1939, Britain declared war on Germany. Almost immediately, the Home Office ordered all places of entertainment to close due to the risk of air raids. The country complied. Except Aberystwyth.
“In that first week of World War Two, Aberystwyth played on.
“The town’s Chief Constable took it upon himself to ignore the order, citing his “discretionary powers”. The Home Office was not amused. They issued a public statement insisting he had no such authority. But word spread, and within days, the rules were relaxed. Cinemas across Britain began to reopen — thanks, in part, to Aberystwyth’s quiet defiance.”
The post goes on: “To honour that rich cinematic legacy — and the town’s tradition of bending the rules for the right reasons — the Aberystwyth Silver Band will perform for the first time on a gloriously inappropriate stage. (Orchestras in the silent film era had more sense; they played at ground level).
“Join us at The Commodore Cinema on Thursday 13th November for a celebration of screen classics, with themes and music from TV and film. It’s a tribute to Aberystwyth’s enduring spirit — and to those who kept the music playing when the world fell silent.
“Come be part of the history.”
Tickets for the 7pm concert of film and TV music are available online or on the door.
