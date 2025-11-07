Three prisoners will appear in court on Friday morning charged with the murder of west Wales child killer, Kyle Bevan.
Bevan, 33, was found dead in his cell at HMP Wakefield on Wednesday morning.
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that Mark Fellows aged 45, Lee Newell aged 56 and David Taylor aged 63, all of whom identify as White British and were inmates at HMP Wakefield, have been charged with murder.
Detectives added: "They’ve been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning."
Bevan was jailed for a minimum of 28 years in 2023 for the murder of toddler Lola James in Haverfordwest.
Following the youngster's death, Bevan spent a couple of years living in Aberystwyth at Rockland House on Queen's Road.
Bevan denied killing Lola, claiming she was pushed down the stairs by a dog, but a jury took just 10 hours to find him guilty of murder in 2023.
The attack took place on 17 July 2020, with Lola dying from her injuries four days later.
She had suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury, and medical experts noted 101 separate injuries to her body.
After assaulting Lola, Bevan, rather than phone 999, began searching for information on the internet about head injuries before taking photos and a video of her limp body.
Bevan denied the charge of murder, telling police Lola's injuries were caused by the family dog, an American bulldog called Jessie, which pushed her down the stairs.
The prosecution said the claim was a "deliberate lie to cover up his guilt".
Bevan had lived in the family home in Haverfordwest for four months before he killed Lola.
Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 30, from Neyland, was jailed for six years for causing or allowing her death.
The court heard Bevan used drugs including Xanax, cannabis and amphetamines, and had a volatile temper.
Sentencing the pair, Judge Justice Griffiths said that Bevan had shown no remorse for his actions and that is was possible that he will spend the rest of his life in prison, with the minimum sentence being set at 28 years.
Following Bevan’s conviction, Lola’s biological father, Daniel Thomas, said: “The pain and grief I feel every time I close my eyes and see your perfect little face is unbearable.
“The pain I feel thinking of all the smiles you gave to me and all the smiles I won’t get a chance to give back to you hurts so much.
“Even to say your name shatters my heart to know you can’t hear my voice anymore, the only reason I can stand here today is for hope that you can see me, see that you were loved and that you deserved to live a full, happy, safe life surrounded by the joy that you gave to others.
“I’m so sorry your short life was filled with so much pain. You are so loved Lola and so missed every single day.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.