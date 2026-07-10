A Waunfawr woman has been banned from the road by magistrates for 17 months for failing to undergo a breath test.
Anastasia Slepchenko, of 2 Lon Hendre, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 8 July.
The 32-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis to police on 23 November last year but was found guilty following a trial on 11 June.
Magistrates disqualified Slepchenko from driving for 17 months and handed her a community order to include mental health treatment and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
She was also fined £120 and must pay prosecution costs of £650 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
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