A Penrhyndeudraeth man who obstructed a police officer in Blaenau Ffestiniog while the subject of a suspended sentence will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month.
Martin Dobb, of 16 Maes Deudraeth, Trem y Moelwyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 July.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing a female police constable in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 29 April this year.
The court heard that committing the offence was a breach of a Crown Court suspended sentence.
Dobb is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 31 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until date.
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