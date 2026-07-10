A Penrhyndeudraeth man who obstructed a police officer in Blaenau Ffestiniog while the subject of a suspended sentence will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month.

Martin Dobb, of 16 Maes Deudraeth, Trem y Moelwyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 July.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing a female police constable in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 29 April this year.

The court heard that committing the offence was a breach of a Crown Court suspended sentence.

Dobb is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 31 July.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until date.