A CWMANN man is set to appear in court in Aberystwyth on Wednesday charged with possession of more than 1,600 indecent images and videos of children.
Keith Hurton, of 50 Heol Hathren, is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 July.
The 74-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing indecent photographs of children at his home in Heol Hathren on 29 June last year.
The charges include possession of almost 1,700 images including five videos.
Nine of the images were of the most serious category A, nine of category B, and 1,670 of category C.