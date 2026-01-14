A Blaenau Ffestiniog man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and damaging her Christmas tree is due to be sentenced next month.

Osian ap Pedr, of Preswylfa, Glanypwll Road, Rhiwbryfdir, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Stephanie Fretwell in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 4 December last year.

Ap Pedr also admitted a charge of damaging a Christmas tree belonging to the victim on the same day.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Ap Pedr is due to be sentenced for the offences at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 9 February.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.