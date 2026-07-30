Pwllheli’s secondary school has made ‘sufficient progress’ for it to be removed from the list of schools needing significant improvement, inspectors have found.
Estyn found that Ysgol Glan y Mor need significant improvement following an inspection in February 2025 over safeguarding, attendance and aspects of teaching and leadership.
In a follow-up visit in June, inspectors found that the safeguarding issues had been “resolved in full”, while leaders “have focused strategically and purposefully on ensuring that pupils attend school regularly”, since the initial report.
Leaders have also “taken sensible action to develop teaching and provision for skills”, the report said, and that “strategic leadership has strengthened significantly” since the 2025 inspection.
The school’s self-evaluation and planning for improvement processes have also been strengthened.
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