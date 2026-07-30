Plans have been submitted to change part of the former Pwllheli sailing club building on the town’s marina into four flexible retail or business units.
The building was previously used as the Sailing Club before Plas Heli, the Welsh National Sailing Academy was built in 2015.
It is now known as Caban Heli.
A report said: “The washroom facilities of the old sailing club have remained but have been underused due to the more modern facilities available at Plas Heli, leaving them in a state of disrepair,” a report said.
“The proposal is to redevelop the former washrooms into four small-scale flexible use units.
“These would be for all uses other than uses related to residential use.”
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