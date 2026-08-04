A Nefyn 53-year-old has appeared in court charged with multiple sexual assaults of a man and drug supply charges.
Martin Evans, of Garn, Stryd Fawr, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.
The 53-year-old is accused of four charges of sexual assault by touching of a male, assault by penetration, and attempted assault by penetration all in north Wales between 1 January 2018 and 31 October 2023.
Evans is also charged with possession of cocaine, bromazolam and cannabis in north Wales on 1 November 2023 as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
No pleas were entered and Evans is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 1 September.
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