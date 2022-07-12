Points on licence for riding e-scooter down Terrace Road
Tuesday 12th July 2022 2:46 pm
E-Scooters (Press Association )
A 59-YEAR-OLD Aberystwyth man has been fined for driving an e-scooter without insurance.
Timothy George Barley, of Flat 4, 44 South Road, drove the electric scooter while uninsured on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth on 14 January this year, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 4 July.
Barley, 59, was fined £225 by magistrates.
His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.
Barley must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
