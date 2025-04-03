Police have successfully gained an order banning visitors to an Aberystwyth house following a year of disturbances.
Dyfed-Powys Police applied for a closure order to stop anti-social behaviour and disorder at a property on Penmaesglas Road, near South Road in Aberystwyth.
The force’s Legal Services presented evidence to Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court and the Order was granted on Tuesday 1 April.
Between the 1 January 2024 and 1 January 2025, police received more than 146 calls to the address, ranging from theft and anti-social behaviour to assaults and robberies.
For the next three months anyone other than the people named by the courts are banned from visiting the property.
Police say careful consideration was given as to whether it was appropriate to issue a closure notice on a residential property.
A spokesperon said: "Due to the significant disruption at the property, it was deemed the most appropriate action to take to reduce the anti-social behaviour that was happening there and to improve the quality of life for other residents.
"Only the tenant and representatives from named organisations are permitted to be at the address.
"Anyone else seen visiting the property will be in contravention of the order and faces a fine, prison or both. To report sightings of anyone else visiting the address call police on 101 immediately."
Dyfed-Powys Police’s Legal Services has successfully secured a number of closure orders throughout the force area over recent years and the force also provides assistance and support where closure orders are sought by local authorities within the force area.
A closure order is a tool under the Anti-Social Behaviour and Crime and Policing Act 2014 that gives police the ability to close a property to provide quick relief from the anti-social behaviour that has been occurring there. Closures can be made for 48 hours without needing to go to court for permission. When applied for through the courts, closure orders can be for up to three months.
Police Constable Ian Chattun said: "We will not tolerate anti-social or criminal behaviour which has an impact on people's lives. Community concerns are important to us and this is one example of action that we will take to keep the area as safe as possible".