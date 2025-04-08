A police CCTV operator has denied using the cameras to monitor the movements of a woman when he appeared before crown court.
Russell Hassler, 41, of of Maesteg, Panteg Cross, Llandysul, appeared before Swansea Crown Court where he entered not guilty pleas to two charges.
The former Dyfed-Powys Police civilian employee denies gaining unauthorised access to programmes or data with intent to facilitate the commission of an offence, and denies engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.
He stands accused of controlling and coercive behaviour in a relationship between February 2020 and October 2022 and unauthorised access to computer to facilitate the commission of an offence at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters on Llangunnor Road, Llangunnor near Carmarthen between 1 February 2020 and 30 September 2021.
The court heard that elements of the alleged coercive control include the defendant monitoring the woman's movements on CCTV cameras, and accessing the police's tasking and operational resource management system - known as Storm - to check information on the woman, on her former partners, and on her friends.
The crown court hearing set a trial date for 22 October.
The defendant began working as a CCTV operator with Dyfed-Powys Police in 2019 but resigned after the investigation into the allegations was launched.
Hasler was arrested in 2023 by Professional Standards Department officers who were investigating the alleged offences, Dyfed-Powys Police said in an earlier statement.
Speaking in March, a Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: “Former Dyfed-Powys Police CCTV operator, Russell Hasler appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on 5 March charged with Controlling and Coercive behaviour, Data Protection and Computer Misuse offences.
“He was arrested in 2023 by Professional Standards Department officers who were investigating these offences.
“Mr Hasler had been a CCTV operator since 2019, however he has since resigned from the force whilst under investigation for these offences.”