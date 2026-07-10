A Pontrhydfendigaid man has appeared in court charged with the intentional strangulation of a woman in Clarach.
Macaulay Steadman, of Heavenly Daze, Terrace Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 30-year-old is charged with the intentional strangulation of a woman in Clarach between 1 and 20 April 2024.
Steadman is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
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