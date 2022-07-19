Possession of knuckle duster
Tuesday 26th July 2022 9:21 am
A CARDIGAN man found in possession of a knuckle duster has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Sam Selby, of 1 Newtown, Aberystwyth Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
Selby, 43, pleaded guilty to possessing the knuckle duster on Gwbert Road in Cardigan on 11 June.
Magistrates sentenced him to a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Selby must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.
Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the kuckle duster.
