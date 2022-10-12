‘Professional criminal’ jailed
Monday 17th October 2022 2:41 pm
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )
A “PROFESSIONAL criminal” who stole from an Aberystwyth shop and used threatening behaviour has been sent to prison by magistrates.
Danny Smith, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 7 October.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing vodka and food worth £33 from Tesco in Aberystwyth on 5 October. He also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour on the same day.
Jailing Smith for eight weeks, magistrates said “the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, because of “the number and nature of the offences shows the defendant is operating as a professional criminal.”
Smith was also ordered to pay full compensation to Tesco Aberystwyth of £33.
