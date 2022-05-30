Pub ban after assault admitted

AN ABERYSTWYTH man and woman have both been barred from entering an Aberystwyth pub for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting another woman.

Sion Jeremiah, of Flat 1, Morfa Mawr, Queens Road, and Susan Jeremiah, of 52 Dan-y-Coed, Penglais Hill, Aberystwyth appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 May.

Both pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Donna Franklin on Boxing Day last year in Aberystwyth.

Sion Jeremiah, 29, was handed 80 hours of unpaid work by magistrates as part of a 12-month community order to include 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Susan Jeremiah, 48, was fined £120.

Jeremiah and Jeremiah were both banned from entering the Vale of Rheidol pub by magistrates until 24 May 2023 as part of their community orders.

Sion Jeremiah was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the assault victim.

Susan Jeremiah was ordered to pay £50.