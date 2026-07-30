A Pwllheli man has appeared in court charged with two counts of racially aggravated harassment and using threatening behaviour in Bangor.
Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court heard on 28 July that Anthony Ellis, of 37-39 Crown Hotel, High Street, appeared is charged with two counts of racially aggravated harassment in Bangor on 18 April this year.
The 44-year-old is also charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour in Bangor on the same day.
No pleas were entered to the charges at the hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case.
Ellis is now due to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 3 September for a plea hearing.
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