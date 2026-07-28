A team of eight men and one woman have walked the Gwynedd leg of Prostate Cymru’s Walk of Wales.
As part of the 1,012-mile, 44-day gruelling feat to raise awareness and vital funds, the group walked from Aberdaron to Pwllheli on Sunday, 19 July.
The team set out from Cardiff on 27 June. They are walking the full circumference of Wales and expect to return to the Welsh capital on 9 August. It means they are walking around 23 miles every day. Every penny raised will be invested into funding six specialist NHS nurses to help improve outcomes for men in Wales.
Locals were invited to walk the 8.6-mile stretch from Aberdaron to Pwllheli to help meet the team’s £300,000 target.
Andy Thomas, Chair of Prostate Cymru and a recently retired consultant urologist, is leading the challenge. He said: “With each step, we want to raise awareness, inspire men to get tested, and fund vital support for families affected by this disease. We’re aiming to fund six specialist cancer nurses so we can improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for men and their families across the nation.
The funding will mean that men facing prostate disease get personalised support and expert care close to home.
As the team navigate the 44-day challenge, awareness talks and PSA testing events are being hosted along the way. The charity will also be at Anglesey County Show in August to make more people aware of the risks of prostate cancer.
Throwing their weight behind the massive fundraiser are a number of rugby players including Alex Cuthbert, Rhys Priestland, Lloyd Williams, Ellis Jenkins and Josh Navidi who are all due to walk the final leg from Rodney Parade to Principality Stadium on 9 August.
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