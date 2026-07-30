A Tywyn man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit being in charge of a car with drugs in his system.
Danny Evans, of Flat 2, Brig y Don, High Street, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.
The court heard that Evans was found in charge of a Volkswagen Tiguan at Buttington Cross Enterprise Park in Welshpool on 14 March this year.
On site and later laboratory testing showed that Evans had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates handed Evans a fine of £80 and endorsed his driving licence with 10 penalty points.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
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