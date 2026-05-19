A 30-year-old man has been charged after officers responded to reports of threats in Pwllheli.
Specialist officers, including firearms, negotiators, and drone unit attended and contained a property in the Afonwen area, at around 5pm on Saturday, 16 May.
The incident concluded at around 6am on Sunday, 17 May after a man who was inside the address was safely detained.
Philip Blakemore, of Eifion Terrace, Y Ffor, Pwllheli, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 May, charged with harassment without violence, breach of domestic abuse protection order, criminal damage, and sending communication that was grossly offensive.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Thursday, 21 May.
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