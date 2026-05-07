A new café bar on the site of a former night-club in Pwllheli is set to open, creating 30 jobs.
Loungers PLC will open Morlo Lounge on Maes yr Orsaf on 24 June.
At a recent meeting of Gwynedd Council’s central licensing sub-committee, variations to a premises license were agreed over opening hours, alcohol sales and outdoor seating use.
The application had prompted concerns over late night drinking, public safety, risk of anti-social behaviour, use of glass and noise.
Among measures to support licensing objectives, the applicants stated that it would only operate as a café bar with table service.
It also proposed use of CCTV, keeping logs of offences and restricting the sale and supply of alcohol for consumption in outdoor seating areas.
Agent for Loungers, Robert Botkai, said it was more of “a food-led business unlike the former nightclub which operated with late night licensing hours”, and noted that outdoor space was important to the Loungers concept and that planning applications were pending over extended use.
Revised plans in the licensing report described a proposed extension to the licensed area of the property to include a 53.3m2 area of the pavement, immediately in front of the building, along the side of the building on Embankment Road.
It was also intended to include outdoor areas on the car park side of the building, covering 100m2, in an area partly used by former Venu customers.
The committee resolved to prohibit use of the outside customer area on the Embankment Road side of the building after 10pm, and 11pm in the outside area on the other side of the building.
Reduced hours of sale of alcohol and food to midnight, with a closing time of 12.30am were agreed.
The use of glass receptacles would be prohibited in the outside customer area on the Embankment Road side of the building; and the disposal of bottles and cans to external receptacles prohibited between 10pm and 7am.
Opening hours would be from 8am-12.30am every day, and late night refreshment hours, indoors and outdoors, would be from 11pm-midnight
The supply of alcohol – on and off the premises – would be allowed from 8am-12 midnight, every day.
Empty bottles would be stored in a lidded skip or bin within the cartilage of the premises prior to collection.
A written Noise Control Plan would also need to be available for authorised officers upon request and appropriate steps “to ensure safety” was maintained.
Gwynedd Council said “the application for the variation of the premises licence of Morlo Lounge, Maes Yr Orsaf, Pwllheli was approved subject to some additional conditions and an agreed reduction in hours of operation on the existing licence”.
Loungers said: “We can’t wait to open the doors of Morlo Lounge in June. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and visitors.”
Loungers was founded in Bristol in 2002 by friends Alex Reilley, Jake Bishop and Dave Reid. The company now employs around 10,000 staff across the UK – with over 300 sites.
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