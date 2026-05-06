A dementia care home singalong has turned into a hit project touring Gwynedd.
Music sessions designed to unlock memories at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd care home, Caernarfon, now reach people beyond there.
The initiative, created by actor and singer Emyr Gibson, uses songs from the 1950s and 60s to spark recollections, lift moods and get people singing and dancing.
Backed by growing evidence that familiar music can reduce anxiety and trigger memories in people with dementia, the sessions have become a powerful tool in daily life at Bryn Seiont, where Emyr works as a creative practitioner.
After proving a hit there, the Atgofion Jiwcbocs (Jukebox Memories) sessions been touring Gwynedd, drawing crowds into libraries where even passers-by drop in.
Emyr said: “Hearing a song from the past often sparks a memory and the stories residents recall are wonderful to hear.
“Many recall the words to the songs and join in the singing and very often their feet are tapping to the music and some will even get up and have a dance.”
Resident Peter Brierly, from Criccieth now but originally from Manchester, asked Emyr to play Mel Torme's version of ‘Blue Moon’.
“This was the song that was always the last to be played or sung at the dances I used to go to when I was younger after the (Second World) war,” he said.
“It's a great song.”.
According to Emyr, musical memories are deeply embedded in the brain and often stay with people who have dementia even when other memories fade.
"Singing familiar songs can improve mood, encourage communication, and foster social connections for those with dementia and their caregivers,” he said.
"I'm delighted that Atgofion Jiwcbocs has been so well received. I play a selection of old songs and videos which encourage everyone to join in. It is a lot of fun and enables those with dementia to recall many happy times.”
Emyr, a professional actor for more than 20 years, is probably best known for playing Meical in 'Rownd a Rownd'.
He joined the staff of Bryn Seiont Newydd four years ago and has been nominated for a top honour at the Wales Care Awards.
Bryn Seiont Newydd manager Sandra Evans said: “It’s wonderful to see the Jukebox Memories project making such a positive difference, not only to our residents but now to the wider community across Gwynedd.
“Music has a unique ability to unlock memories and bring people together, and that’s exactly what we see every day here.
“Initiatives like this enrich wellbeing, spark joy and create meaningful moments for everyone involved. We’re incredibly proud of the impact it’s having.”
Emyr added: "The Gwynedd Library Service heard of the sessions and along with Dementia Actif Gwynedd asked me if I could hold some sessions at libraries.
"We started in Caernarfon and Porthmadog and the sessions went very well and have since been held in libraries at Nefyn, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Tywyn.
“The library in Pwllheli is on one of the main streets and people heard the music and came in to see what was going on and joined in.”
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