A Pwllheli man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a drug driving charge.
Charlie Williams, of 9, Bloc 2, Bro Cynan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with cannabis in his system on the Bro Cynan estate in Pwllheli on 8 November last year.
Williams is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
