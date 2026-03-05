A Pwllheli man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a drug driving charge.

Charlie Williams, of 9, Bloc 2, Bro Cynan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with cannabis in his system on the Bro Cynan estate in Pwllheli on 8 November last year.

Williams is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.