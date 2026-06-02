A Pwllheli man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug possession.
Maldwyn Hughes, of 111 Adra, Abererch Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 June.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to possession of a quantity of amphetamine in Pwllheli on 11 May this year.
Magistrates handed Hughes a fine of £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
Magistrates made a forfeiture and destruction order for the drugs.
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