Memories of a beloved Pwllheli guide dog have inspired three friends with sight loss to tackle a fundraising walk next month.
On Saturday July 11, Ed Roberts, Nia Hicks-Brew and Osian Williams will set off from Bryncir, a village on the edge of the Llyn Peninsula, to walk the 16-mile Lon Las route to Y Felinheli in Gwynedd.
All three walkers are guide dog owners and are taking on the walking challenge in memory of Blue, a black Labrador who died last year.
He spent the best part of a decade as a faithful guide to Ed after the pair qualified as a partnership in 2016. He hung up his harness eight years later, in 2024, to enjoy retirement as a family pet.
Remembering the beloved animal, Ed said: “Blue was a wonderful dog. We went on many adventures together, and Blue gave me the support I needed to live with sight loss. We literally took every step together - it made for an amazing 10 years.
"Blue was one of a kind. He gave me the confidence to be myself and gave me freedom and independence. He was professional, loyal and an amazing family member. I will never forget him and I carry him in my heart. I would like to give something back to Guide Dogs Cymru and help to raise awareness and vital funds.”
He added: “We will be using our long canes to walk the distance, backed up by two cars with sighted support at a road crossing.
“I recently qualified with a new guide dog, George, and he will join me for the final three miles.”
The walkers are hoping to raise £300 for Guide Dogs.
If you would like to support them, please visit their fundraising page at bit.ly/4uPiIM0.
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