A Pwllheli man who sexually assaulted a woman in Caernarfon has been jailed for 28 weeks by magistrates.
Karl Oliver, of Crown Hotel, 37-39 High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in Caernarfon on 20 October last year.
He also admitted stealing alcohol from the Spar store in Caernarfon on 19 October.
Magistrates jailed Oliver for a total of 28 weeks.
Magistrates said the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified as it was committed in a public place whilst Oliver was under the influence of alcohol and already subject to a community order.
Oliver will be on the sex offenders register for seven years.
Comments
