Pwllheli road repairs could cause “significant delays” for up to three weeks, Gwynedd Council warns.
Thermal road repair works on New Street, Penlan Street and Pwllheli High Street from 12 January are expected to take approximately three weeks.
“To allow the works in the centre of the road to be completed safely, there will be a full road closure on the 12, 13 and 14 of January,” Gwynedd Council explained.
“Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, although you may experience significant delays due to the nature of the works.
“Our team will do everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum, and we appreciate your patience while these essential works are completed.”
Anyone with any questions is asked to contact the Highways Department.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.