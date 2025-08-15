A Pwllheli man has been remanded in custody charged with two counts of wounding with intent.
Derwyn Williams, of 16 Yr Eifl, Ffordd Mela, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
The 53-year-old is charged with the wounding with intent of Kenneth Coles and Phillip Todd in Pwllheli on 11 August.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Williams is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 15 September.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.